Khloe Kardashian Experiencing Early Contractions After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

It’s been a wild week for Khloe Kardashian. Earlier this week pictures and text messages were shared of her baby father and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson with another woman. He allegedly has been cheating on her and seeing someone on the side while Khloe is pregnant with their daughter.

According to TMZ, Khloe is experiencing early contractions and her family has traveled to Cleveland to be with her. Contractions just started and while no one knows if the stress with Tristan made her experience this it’s a coincidence it happened after the news broke. The family is very upset about the alleged cheating scandal and will do everything to help Khloe at this time.

Tristan was caught spending time with two ladies in DC and cameras even caught him kissing one. Khloe is usually at his games and will not make it tonight. We will keep you posted on this story.

