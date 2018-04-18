crossposting baltimore
Barbara Bush Dead At 92

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
USA - Military - Air Craft Carrier - Christening of George H.W. Bush

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday (April 17) from congestive heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. She was 92-years-old.

TMZ reports:

Barbara decided herself when it was time to go, telling her doctors Sunday she chose to decline medical treatment in favor of comfort care. Both Barbara and George were hospitalized in Houston in early 2017 for various health issues, but she was spry and all smiles with her husband for the Super Bowl 51 coin toss a month later.

SEE ALSO: Bush Daughters Pen Endearing Letter To Malia And Sasha Obama

Mrs. Bush, who served as FLOTUS from 1989 to 1993 her husband, 41st president George H.W. Bush; four sons;  one daughter; 17 grandkids; and 7 great grandkids.

