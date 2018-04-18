4 Million Gallons Of Sewage Overflows In Baltimore

Baltimore officials say more than 4 million gallons (15 million liters) of sewage and rainwater overflowed into a river as rain inundated the sewer system.The city’s Public Works department tells news outlets the sewage and rainwater mix was released Monday into the Jones Falls.
Source: Fox Baltimore