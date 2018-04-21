Legendary Singer Roberta Flack Rushed To Hospital

Prayers are going out to legendary singer Roberta Flack after she was taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday night. The Killing Me Softly star was performing at the Apollo Theater in a charity concert for the Jazz Foundation of America. According to TMZ, fortunately she was able to leave the stage under her own power. Who can imagine that this beautiful singer who has collaborated with Donny Hathaway and Miles Davis is now 81 years old. She looks fabulous. Her hits during the ’70s and ’80s including “Killing Me Softly,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” “The Closer I Get To You” and “Set the Night to Music” are unforgettable. Sending Ms. Flack our heartfelt prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery. Follow me on @Jaztalk1 on twitter, Instagram and facebook.

http://www.tmz.com/2018/04/20/roberta-flack-ambulance-photos-apollo-theater-hospital/

