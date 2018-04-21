Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Legendary Singer Roberta Flack Rushed To Hospital

Jaz
Leave a comment

Prayers are going out to legendary singer Roberta Flack after she was taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday night.  The Killing Me Softly star was performing at the Apollo Theater in a charity concert for the Jazz Foundation of America.  According to TMZ, fortunately she was able to leave the stage under her own power. Who can imagine that this beautiful singer who has collaborated with Donny Hathaway and Miles Davis is now 81 years old.  She looks fabulous.   Her hits during the ’70s and ’80s including “Killing Me Softly,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” “The Closer I Get To You”  and “Set the Night to Music” are unforgettable.  Sending Ms. Flack our heartfelt prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery.  Follow me on @Jaztalk1 on twitter, Instagram and facebook.

26th Annual Power Lunch For Women

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

http://www.tmz.com/2018/04/20/roberta-flack-ambulance-photos-apollo-theater-hospital/

Roberta Flack

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Legendary Singer Roberta Flack Rushed To Hospital

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine…

We weeded through the best cannabis, CBD and hemp oil products on the market and came up with this list.
04.20.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging…

She had no patience for thousands of callers.
04.20.18
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now