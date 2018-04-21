Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Push To Fully Legalize Weed In Maryland

Jaz
Leave a comment

Can you imagine going to the corner store to get a pack of not cigarettes but weed.  Well, Democratic candidates for governor are pushing for just that. The Baltimore Sun quoted  Democrat Alec Ross   in a video he produced in which he said  “We have a fully baked plan to legalize and regulate marijuana in the state of Maryland.”  Ok he is looking for laughs too but these candidates are dead serious and want recreational marijuana taxed as a way to swell the coffers of the state.

The idea is popular among Maryland voters. About 60 percent of residents consistently poll in support of legalizing the herb.

Sen. Richard Madaleno, the only Democrat in the , has offered  legislation last year that   would legalize recreational marijuana and imposed a 9 percent tax that would pay for community colleges, opioid addiction, overdose prevention, public safety, job training and public education.

According to the Sun, Ross’ plan would legalize marijuana purchases of up to 1 ounce for adults over 21 years old, license every aspect of the industry and use the anticipated revenue to pay for regulating and policing the industry, as well as bolstering the state’s general fund. Ross, a tech entrepreneur, said he didn’t think the money should be earmarked for a specific project. He also proposes that people be allowed to grow as many as six plants at home for personal use.

“lt makes little sense for marijuana to be illegal in this day and age, and the costs of doing so are increasingly unbearable,” Ross said “Meanwhile, we are prosecuting and incarcerating people for nonviolent crimes and crushing their chances for social mobility. It is time to create a taxed, regulated market for safe and legal marijuana.”

Ben Jealous, the former head of the NAACP, and gubernatorial candidate also supports legalizing marijuana particularly since African Americans have disproportionately incarcerated for marijuana.

Democrat Jim Shea, former chair of the Venable law firm, also says that low level criminal records from what he called “marijuana prohibition” should be expunged.

The Policy Project’s voter guide, which tracks candidates’ positions on marijuana issues, says that Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Is the only candidate who has not spoken out advocating for marijuana legalization.   The democratic candidate will face off against incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November.  Hogan has not taken a position on marijuana legalization,

You can follow me on @Jaztalk1 on twitter, Instagram and facebook.

Marijuana Matcha Tea

Source: Lew Robertson / Getty

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-legal-marijuana-democrats-20180420-story.html

decriminalized marijuana , marijuana , maryland marijuana laws , Weed

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Push To Fully Legalize Weed In Maryland

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine…

We weeded through the best cannabis, CBD and hemp oil products on the market and came up with this list.
04.20.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging…

She had no patience for thousands of callers.
04.20.18
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now