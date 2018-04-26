Baltimore County Names Teacher Of The Year 2018: Brendan Penn

Baltimore County Public Schools just announced the Teacher of the Year for Baltimore County 2018 and his name is Brendan Penn. Penn is a third-grade teacher at Lyons Mill Elementary School, and he is also a robotics coach according to the school system.
Source: Fox Baltimore