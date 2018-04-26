Baltimore County Names Teacher Of The Year 2018: Brendan Penn

Baltimore County Public Schools just announced the Teacher of the Year for Baltimore County 2018 and his name is Brendan Penn. Penn is a third-grade teacher at Lyons Mill Elementary School, and he is also a robotics coach according to the school system.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: