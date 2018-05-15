Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Remake Produced By Will Smith

Justin Thomas - Online Editor
Leave a comment
'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Will Smith will produce Uptown Saturday Night via his Overbrook banner.

It looks like the Philadelphia duo Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be teaming up for the remake of the 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night.

“Will Smith, who at one time was circling the project as a possible starring vehicle, is set to produce via his Overbrook banner”, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The original starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who visit a high-end, underworld nightclub where they get robbed and have to go searching for a winning lottery ticket.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the movie.

Fresh off his massive hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed over $960 million and is set for a sequal, Kevin Hart also has another comedy starring opposite Tiffany Haddish called Night School in the works as well.

Are you excited for this remake? Check out clips from the 1974 original below!

 

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
Dying 22-Year-Old Woman Told ‘Everyone’ Dies By Emergency…

Naomi Musenga's life could have been saved.
05.13.18
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now