Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Remake Produced By Will Smith

Will Smith will produce Uptown Saturday Night via his Overbrook banner.
It looks like the Philadelphia duo Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be teaming up for the remake of the 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night.
“Will Smith, who at one time was circling the project as a possible starring vehicle, is set to produce via his Overbrook banner”, according to Hollywood Reporter.
The original starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who visit a high-end, underworld nightclub where they get robbed and have to go searching for a winning lottery ticket.
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the movie.
Fresh off his massive hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed over $960 million and is set for a sequal, Kevin Hart also has another comedy starring opposite Tiffany Haddish called Night School in the works as well.
Are you excited for this remake? Check out clips from the 1974 original below!
