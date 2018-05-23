Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
Source: Live Nation
Anthony Hamilton and En Vogue are coming to Baltimore on September 1 to take the stage at MECU Pavilion for a “Soul by the Sea” show! Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com on May 25!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
1 of 15
2. Janet Jackson
2 of 15
3. Janet Jackson
3 of 15
4. TLC
4 of 15
5. TLC
5 of 15
6. Queen Latifah
6 of 15
7. Destiny’s Child
7 of 15
8. Destiny’s Child
8 of 15
9. Monica
9 of 15
10. Whitney Houston
10 of 15
11. Whitney Houston
11 of 15
12. Brandy
12 of 15
13. Brandy
13 of 15
14. Lil Kim
14 of 15
15. Lil Kim
15 of 15