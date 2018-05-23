Charm City
Anthony Hamilton And En Vogue Are Coming To Baltimore!

soul by the sea

Source: Live Nation

Anthony Hamilton and En Vogue are coming to Baltimore on September 1 to take the stage at MECU Pavilion for a “Soul by the Sea” show! Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com on May 25!

Anthony Hamilton , baltimore , concert , En Vogue

