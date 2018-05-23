Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Anthony Hamilton and En Vogue are coming to Baltimore on September 1 to take the stage at MECU Pavilion for a “Soul by the Sea” show! Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com on May 25!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore