Baltimore Gathers For Second Annual #SurvivorSoulStroll [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charm City
| 06.10.18
For the second year in a row, the community of Baltimore showed up in support of Radio One’s Survivor Soul Stroll walk benefiting breast cancer research and awareness.

It went down on June 9, 2018 in Druid Hill Park, where some walked in memory of a loved one or in support of a survivor, and others walked as survivors themselves. Together, we shared stories and love, stood as an anchor to the fight against a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, and walked as one.

Press play up top to watch it all unfold and scroll down look at exclusive photos, courtesy of J. McLean Photography.

For more exclusives from #SurvivorSoulStroll 2018, click here.

Continue reading Baltimore Gathers For Second Annual #SurvivorSoulStroll [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

