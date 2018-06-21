B’More In The Know: Enoch Pratt Library Gets National Recognition, A Few Starbucks May Be Closing In Maryland & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

crossposting baltimore
| 06.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There’s so much talent and appeal here in Charm City. Radio One Baltimore created a list of 50 local rappers you should follow on social media, PLUS, did you know Enoch Pratt Free Library was named one of the nicest places in America this week? Find these stories and more below.

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our local news station mobile club! (Message and Data Rates May Apply)

– Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America

– 50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Pulls National Guard From Mexican Border

– Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed

– Are Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

15 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

Continue reading PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum At 1 Mount Vernon Place

Here's a sneak peek inside the revamped Walters Art Museum at 1 Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore!

b more in the know , baltimore

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside…

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV…
06.21.18
10 items
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood…

From Yvonne Orji to Iman, several Black women in Hollywood were able to achieve success in America while still paying…
06.20.18
Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘So Crazy’ That People…

Clearly, the reality star needs to stay in her lane.
06.21.18
Here’s Why Scientists Named A Newly Discovered Ancient…

President Obama's legacy includes strong support for the sciences.
06.20.18
9 items
9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is…

This is the meme seen all over the world, courtesy of Aliou Cissé.
06.20.18
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth

Today is the true Independence Day for Black Americans.
06.19.18
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…

Fighting for financial freedom.
06.20.18
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close