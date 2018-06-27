Winners: Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Congrats are in order for Ben Jealous and Marilyn Mosby who will lead Baltimore and Maryland in the future.

Results from yesterdays elections (June 26) are in and Ben Jealous was voted in as the state’s democratic nominee for governor. Plus, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reclaimed her spot in office, beating out Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates.

Mosby won 49 percent of democratic votes, and since there were no Republican candidates, she became the de-facto winner. If Jealous – who will face current Governor Larry Hogan next election – gets voted in as governor, he’ll become Maryland’s first black person to hold the title and the country’s third elected black governor.

Fox Baltimore reports:

Jealous won support from leading liberals on the national stage, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. [He] supports tuition-free college educations and expanding Medicare to all. He also advocates raising teacher pay by 29 percent and funding full-day, universal pre-kindergarten with tax revenue from his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

As for Mosby, she says she “will continue to focus on reforming the criminal justice system.”

Source: Fox Baltimore