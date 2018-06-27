CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Winners: Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Early voters line-up before dawn at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Office in Norwalk to

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

Congrats are in order for Ben Jealous and Marilyn Mosby who will lead Baltimore and Maryland in the future.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Results from yesterdays elections (June 26) are in and Ben Jealous was voted in as the state’s democratic nominee for governor. Plus, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reclaimed her spot in office, beating out Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates.

Mosby won 49 percent of democratic votes, and since there were no Republican candidates, she became the de-facto winner. If Jealous – who will face current Governor Larry Hogan next election – gets voted in as governor, he’ll become Maryland’s first black person to hold the title and the country’s third elected black governor.

Fox Baltimore reports:

Jealous won support from leading liberals on the national stage, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. [He] supports tuition-free college educations and expanding Medicare to all. He also advocates raising teacher pay by 29 percent and funding full-day, universal pre-kindergarten with tax revenue from his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

As for Mosby, she says she “will continue to focus on reforming the criminal justice system.”

SEE ALSO: Meet The Candidates For Maryland Governor 2018

SEE ALSO: Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With ‘Rapist’ Written On Her Body

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Everything You Need To Know About Baltimore City’s State Attorney Marilyn Mosby

4 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Need To Know About Baltimore City’s State Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Continue reading Winners: Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections

Everything You Need To Know About Baltimore City’s State Attorney Marilyn Mosby

ben jealous , Marilyn Mosby , Vote

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close