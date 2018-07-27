Carl Payne: “This Is The Smartest Dumbest thing I’ve Ever Done”

TJMS: If You Missed It
07.27.18
The hilarious Carl Payne, best known best as Cole from Martin, is now into stand up comedy!

He’s been a comic for about a year and, “this is the smartest dumbest thing that [he’s] ever done.” He enjoys it so much that he can’t believe he didn’t get into it earlier. The transition from “classically trained actor” to comic wasn’t a difficult one to make, he studies the “legendary” just like he does with acting.

Rumors of a Martin reboot have been circulating for a while now. Those rumors were intensified when former cast mates were photographed leaving a meeting, “that wasn’t staged at all,” no one had any idea cameras would be there.

The reboot is still just an idea that they’re playing with, they need to find the right network to pick it up and most importantly Payne says, “we don’t want to mess up a legacy.”

You can see Payne this at the Arlington Improv this weekend.

Thu 8PM | Fri 7:30PM & 9:45PM | Sat 7PM & 9:30PM | Sun 7:30PM

