Charm City
Baltimore Raven Ed Reed Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Baltimore Raven Ed Reed is now on the 2019 ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was was among the 102 Modern Era players and coaches nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, it was announced.The ballot is all but a formality for Reed, who revolutionized the safety position. In his 12-year career, almost entirely spent with the Ravens, he recorded an NFL record 107 interceptions, good for a record 1,590 yards. He scored seven touchdowns off his picks.

Reed joins fellow first-year eligible players including tight end Tony Gonzalez, linebacker London Fletcher and cornerback Champ Bailey.

Source:  BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Baltimore Raven Ed Reed Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
