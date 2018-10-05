CLOSE
Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Defense Presents Case In Murder Trial of Chicago Cop

According to CNN, a Cook County jury has reportedly found Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke faced two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct. Jurors just started deliberating on Thursday afternoon. and Van Dyke took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

The encounter unfolded when officers came upon McDonald, who had a knife, and called for an officer with a Taser to respond to the scene. Before that officer could arrive, Van Dyke opened fire and shot McDonald.

Dashcam footage of the shooting showed McDonald walking away from the officers when Van Dyke shot him and continue to shoot, even once he was already on the ground. CNN reports that video of the shooting led protests, a Justice Department civil rights investigation, criticism of the city’s mayor and eventually the ouster of the police superintendent.

