Alec Baldwin Under Fire For Saying Black People Love Him Ever Since He Played Trump

Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty

Alec Baldwin is under fire saying black people “love” him ever since he played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – a gig that earned him an Emmy for his impersonation. 

Baldwin was in the middle of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when a Black fan came up to him on the street in New York City. The reporter, Lacey Rose, wrote about his moment with the fan, revealing the actor’s excitement and noting his response to those types of encounters. 

“I don’t know how to say this and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but ever since I played Trump, black people love me,” he said. “They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.’”

People immediately took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. 

Do you think Alec Baldwin was wrong for what he said? 

