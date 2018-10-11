Every parent has different ways they raise their children. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Amber Rose revealed that she allows her 5-year-old son, Sebastian to curse. At her annual SlutWalk she mentioned that she doesn’t mind if he drops the F-bomb.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She said, “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse,” she explained. “I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.” Amber mentioned that while she doesn’t mind the F-word she really dislikes when he used the N-word. He allegedly picked up the N-word from his dad, Wiz Khalifa and she said, “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say f—k.’”

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj Beef With Travis Scott, Amber Rose Being Single & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber isn’t the only celebrity parent that allows her kid to do certain things. According to the Washington Post, LeBron James recently mentioned in an interview that he allows his sons to drink wine. He said, “My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine. Yeah, that’s how mature they are.”

RELATED: Did Amber Rose Put Her Foot In Her Mouth By Claiming Gwyneth Paltrow Is Becky With The Good Hair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber admitted that she wants a different kind of relationship with her son and spoke about how she wants to be like Barbra Streisand in “Meet The Fockers.” In the movie she would ask her son, “Honey, have you given your wife an orgasm recently?” Do you think its okay to allow children to curse?

RELATED: Wiz Khalifa On How He And Amber Rose Helped Their Son Get Into One Of The Best Schools In The Country [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old Son To Curse was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com