CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Queen Latifah Expecting A Child With Rumored Girlfriend Eboni Nichols?

The coupled allegedly have been together since 2013, and sources close to the couple say they're also ready to jump the broom.

Leave a comment
2018 Amfar Gala

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Since 2013, Queen Latifah and rumored girlfriend Eboni Nichols have romantically linked, allegedly speaking. Now, rumors are persisting that the actor and her partner are expecting a bouncing bundle of joy.

Radar Online exclusively reports that sources are saying the pair are actually engaged and expecting the baby to arrive any day now. It has been an emotionally tough year for the rapper and actress, this after losing her mother to a years-long battle with heart disease this past March.

The outlet adds that Latifah has been allegedly getting treatment for cancer after being seen visiting a facility in recent days although nothing has been officially confirmed about the state of her condition.

If true, it’s time to wish Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols a slew of congratulations and prayer hand emojis as well for her health and beyond.

Photo: WENN

Queen Latifah Expecting A Child With Rumored Girlfriend Eboni Nichols? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…

A Black soccer dad reflected on what could have happened in a police encounter at his son's match.
10.19.18
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…

The 26-year-old has been missing since October 2.
10.19.18
Trump Loses To Obama With Student Debt Relief…

A win for students.
10.19.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…

Candidates caught in controversy.
10.19.18
Prosecutors Say Police Misconduct Is Interfering With Sex…

New developments.
10.19.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…

Georgia's election video discourages Black people from casting a ballot.
10.19.18
Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson:…

Deplorable.
10.19.18
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…

Chinedu Valentine Okobi's family demands answers surrounding his deadly police tasing.
10.17.18
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White…

Soccer official calls cops on a Black father who did nothing wrong.
10.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close