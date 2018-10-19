CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Federal Government Spent Millions On Security For Confederate Cemeteries

Leave a comment
US Government shutdown - Lincoln Memorial

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last August that resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer and the injuries of many others shook the country to its core.

Despite originating in the historical streets of one Virginia city, the effects were felt across the nation, when Confederate sites and cemeteries were damaged across the country.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs details that the federal government employed private security guards to surveil at least eight Confederate cemeteries. Most of the locations are in the north and so far their efforts have been successful. None of the cemeteries have been vandalized.

RELATED: University of Virginia Black Law Grads Show You The Real Charlottesville

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that the VA has spent almost $3 million on cemetery security since August 2017.

More

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot

30 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot

Continue reading Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot

Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot

[caption id="attachment_3004891" align="alignleft" width="788"] Source: Jason Andrew / Getty[/caption] August 11 and 12th mark the first anniversary of the Charlottesville riot. Prior to the riots, the Virginia town was known for it’s college, UVA, but that all changed when white supremacists flocked there with torches to protest the taking down of Confederate statues and to wreak havoc on counter-protesters. This was a particularly dark moment in American history that lead to the tragic murder of Heather Heyer, sparked numerous attacks on people of color and caused the President to publicly state that there are some very fine Neo-Nazis. Folks took to Twitter to reflect on the year anniversary, the current state of America and Trump’s inability to stand up against hate.

Latest…

Federal Government Spent Millions On Security For Confederate Cemeteries was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Wave Of Black Women Candidates Just Got…

MoveOn.org reaches a milestone in campaign fundraising for Black women candidates.
10.20.18
Saheed Vassell’s Father Fights For Charges After Son’s…

No justice, no peace.
10.20.18
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…

A Black soccer dad reflected on what could have happened in a police encounter at his son's match.
10.19.18
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…

The 26-year-old has been missing since October 2.
10.19.18
Trump Loses To Obama With Student Debt Relief…

A win for students.
10.19.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…

Candidates caught in controversy.
10.19.18
Prosecutors Say Police Misconduct Is Interfering With Sex…

New developments.
10.19.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…

Georgia's election video discourages Black people from casting a ballot.
10.19.18
Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson:…

Deplorable.
10.19.18
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close