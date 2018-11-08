This Is Why David and Tamela Mann Are The Epitome of #BlackLove {Exclusive Interview}

Us Against The World

11.08.18
David and Tamela Mann are back in the city with their “Us Against The World” Mann Family Tour. They stopped by 100.3 WRNB to promote their upcoming show in Philadelphia, as well as their album, book, and TV One movie  “Merry Wishmas”.

While talking with Karen Vaughn, they describe how everything they do isn’t “work”, it’s more of their calling. Tamela describes being on the road with her family is one of the best feelings, and why this tour is so much diffrent than the other ones.

 

You can just see the love glow off of them as they talk, and Karen asks how they maintain such a strong relationship, and describes them as the definition of “black love”, which is hard to argue!

They are on tour, have a book out, have an album out now for pre-order, and will be on TV One for their holiday movie in a few months, and knowing the Mann’s, we are sure there will be plenty more to be looking forward to with them and the family in 2019.

Showtime Vegas!!! #Uatw #Mannfamilytour

A post shared by David and Tamela Mann (@davidandtamela) on

 

Check out the full interview above, and make sure to keep up with them on Instagram here.

