Watch Faith Evans Perform “Soon As I Get Home” At BE Expo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BE Expo was full of surprises! One included Faith Evans who came hand-in-hand with her long-time friend and now husband, Stevie J.

In addition to speaking on a relationships panel at our first annual event at Baltimore Convention Center, Faith headlined the musical portion performing some of her biggest hits. It was nostalgic! She didn’t miss a beat and from the looks of it, neither did the mixed crowd who knew every single word to the songs.

If you missed it, or just want to relive it, press play up top and hop into your 90s bag to Faith Evans perform “Soon As I Get Home,” which was released in 1995.

