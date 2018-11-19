The Baltimore City School teacher at the center of a viral video showing her being punched in the face said she wants to put an end to all the speculation that came with the release of the video, mainly rumors that she is seeking revenge.
When asked what she would say to the student if she could talk to her face to face, the teacher said, “Well, I would really want her to try and get her life together, and I would want her to get whatever counseling is necessary. I would hate to find out that she became a statistic.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- ‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do The Unthinkable
- Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was Reportedly A Victim Of Domestic Violence
- International Men’s Day: 5 Traits Men Should Flush Down The Toilet In 2019
- New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says He Meant He Was Referring To Using The Bathroom
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Teacher Speaks Out On GoFundMe’s Created For Her was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com