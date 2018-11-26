CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast

Leave a comment
L.A. Collective a marijuana dispensary in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles. The are 3 dispen

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty

Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreCBS Local

 

Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…

Twitter users are dragging Hilton for its silence.
11.26.18
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…

A gay man took to Twitter and leveled some pretty strong accusations at NBA star Dwight Howard and his pastor.
11.26.18
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After…

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town…
11.26.18
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close