Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreCBS Local

Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: