Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast

Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year.
The Baltimore Sun reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018.
Source: BaltimoreCBS Local
