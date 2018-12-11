CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Vigil Held for 20-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Hit-and-Run

Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Cordon Tape On Car

Source: Grigoriy Aleshin / EyeEm / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The sisters of a 20-year-old Towson University student were among hundreds of mourners at campus-wide vigil Tuesday night.

Mzimazisi “Mzi” Ncube was killed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver near campus. He was a junior at Towson and the youngest of five children.

Police say a driver hit him – and didn’t stop – as he was crossing North Charles Street at Ruxton Ridge Road.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ncube was pronounced dead at the hospital. The family of the Gaithersburg native is pleading for the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run is believed to be a Toyota Tundra or Sequoia. The driver’s side mirror and mirror cover will likely be damaged or missing. There could also be damage to the front and front side of the truck.

If you have any information, please contact Baltimore County Police.

Source: Fox Baltimore

ALSO TRENDING:

Vigil Held for 20-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Hit-and-Run was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

TOWSON UNIVERISTY

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
15 items
Eric Garner’s Killer Will ‘Probably’ Be Indicted Soon,…

Eric Garner's mother repeated her calls for criminal charges against the NYPD officer who choked her son to death more…
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close