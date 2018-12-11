Vigil Held for 20-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Hit-and-Run

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The sisters of a 20-year-old Towson University student were among hundreds of mourners at campus-wide vigil Tuesday night.

Mzimazisi “Mzi” Ncube was killed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver near campus. He was a junior at Towson and the youngest of five children.

Police say a driver hit him – and didn’t stop – as he was crossing North Charles Street at Ruxton Ridge Road.

Ncube was pronounced dead at the hospital. The family of the Gaithersburg native is pleading for the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run is believed to be a Toyota Tundra or Sequoia. The driver’s side mirror and mirror cover will likely be damaged or missing. There could also be damage to the front and front side of the truck.

If you have any information, please contact Baltimore County Police.

Source: Fox Baltimore

