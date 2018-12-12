Jazzy Report: Is Facebook Trying To Stalk Us?

| 12.12.18
Facebook has reportedly been working on a new feature that would track your location. It’d use that data to predict where you’re going, when you’ll be there and when you’ll be online. The technology is reportedly able to categorize your current location, the time of your visit, the hours they’re open and the popular hours of that place. The company is interested in tracking and predicting your location. That sounds a little like stalking!

