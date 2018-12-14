Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Baltimore Orioles have hired Brandon Hyde as its new team manager.

Hyde, a former bench coach, is the team’s 20th manager in club history.

It’s official: Brandon Hyde has been named the 20th manager in #Orioles history. Welcome to #Birdland, Brandon! pic.twitter.com/EJtdSitB6X — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 14, 2018

According to a Twitter post, the team will officially introduce Hyde in a press conference on Monday at noon. Be sure to follow the WOLB Facebook Page for a link to that presser.

For now, read the full statement on Brandon Hyde from the O’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias.

O’s Executive Vice President and General Manager @MElias on new manager, Brandon Hyde. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/8Cd48CnvxT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 14, 2018

Orioles Hire Brandon Hyde as New Manager was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com