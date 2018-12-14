CLOSE
Charm City
Orioles Hire Brandon Hyde as New Manager

Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

The Baltimore Orioles have hired Brandon Hyde as its new team manager.

Hyde, a former bench coach, is the team’s 20th manager in club history.

According to a Twitter post, the team will officially introduce Hyde in a press conference on Monday at noon. Be sure to follow the WOLB Facebook Page for a link to that presser.

For now, read the full statement on Brandon Hyde from the O’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias.

Orioles Hire Brandon Hyde as New Manager was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore Orioles

