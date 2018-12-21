CLOSE
First Look: Samuel L. Jackson Suits Up for Shaft Reboot

'To Kill A Mockingbird' Opening Night - Arrivals

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

We’re getting our first look at the new Shaft movie and writers are keeping it all in the family.

Richard Roundtree will reprise his role as the smooth-talking detective with Samuel L. Jackson returning as his nephew John Shaft II from the 2000 sequel. But, for the first time, viewers will meet John II’s estranged son, played by Survivor’s Remorse star Jessie T. Usher.

“He joins the FBI, which is sort of anti-Shaft family values,” Jackson told Entertainment Weekly. “So when he comes to me for help, it’s a matter of reshaping him.”

