CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Toni Braxton and Birdman Break Up

These two are starting 2019 single.

Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Have Toni Braxton and her rap bae, Cash Money Records found Bryan “Birdman” Williams, broken up. By the looks of their social media accounts, it’s a wrap. 

Braxton let off the opening shot with her New Year’s message on Instagram.

Yesterday (Jan. 1), she captioned a photo of herself in a red dress with, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year 🥂

 

Sounds like a subliminal, right?

Then Birdman pretty much confirmed with a succinct message on IG: “It’s over.”

Well damn. The couple was supposed to get married this year. Don’t wait on it.

Photo: Getty

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]
42 photos

Toni Braxton and Birdman Break Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Toni Braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close