CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Berry Gordy’s Son, Rockwell, Was Arrested For Allegedly Beating Woman With A Chair

Leave a comment

The singer Rockwell, best known for his 80s hit song, “Somebody’s Watching Me,” was arrested after allegedly beating a woman down with a chair at a Hollywood hotel. She has now filed a lawsuit over the injury.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Rockwell, whose real name is Kennedy Gordy, was arrested November 29, 2018 in Hollywood after the incident went down at the Magic Castle Hotel, and he was booked on a felony charge with $30,000 bail.

The Blast reports the woman was working for the 54-year-old singer at the time, and that along with being physically and verbally abusive, he owed her money.

On the night of November 29, the woman allegedly approached Rockwell about payment, and he became irate and attacked her with a chair, resulting in serious injuries including a broken arm.

The singer was released from jail on December 1.

The woman has undergone one surgery and reportedly needs another to repair the extensive damage to her arm. On January 7, she filed a lawsuit against Rockwell in Los Angeles for personal injury, and claims her damages exceed $25,000.

The son of Berry Gordy reportedly has multiple criminal cases open at the moment, including one for criminal threats and another for indecent exposure and lewd acts. He has not appeared in court over the alleged chair beating.

Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims

Continue reading Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims

Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Berry Gordy’s Son, Rockwell, Was Arrested For Allegedly Beating Woman With A Chair was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Berry Gordy , rockwell

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close