Braxton Family Values Coming Back For 10th Season

The Braxtons will head back to the small screen this year.

According to an Instagram post from Tamar Braxton, the sisters and matriarch Evelyn Braxton are taping the new season.

Tamar’s post comes after an explosive season nine of BFV. Part of the family walked off the set midseason over a payment dispute with WeTV.

Tamar, Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton all ditched the show in June with their mother Evelyn Braxton. But, Traci Braxton stayed and resumed filming the second half of the season on her own. She recruited pals like Phaedra Parks, formerly of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” to film with her.

Season 9 ended with a roundtable discussion with life coach Iyanla Vanzant that prompted Tamar Braxton to walk out once her childhood molestation story was brought up. Either way, there’s no telling what year 10 has in store for BFV fans.