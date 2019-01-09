CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Braxton Family Values Coming Back For 10th Season

Leave a comment
Urban League of Greater Atlanta's 53rd Equal Opportunity Dinner & Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Braxtons will head back to the small screen this year.

According to an Instagram post from Tamar Braxton, the sisters and matriarch Evelyn Braxton are taping the new season.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Tamar’s post comes after an explosive season nine of BFV. Part of the family walked off the set midseason over a payment dispute with WeTV.

Tamar, Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton all ditched the show in June with their mother Evelyn Braxton. But, Traci Braxton stayed and resumed filming the second half of the season on her own. She recruited pals like Phaedra Parks, formerly of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” to film with her.

Season 9 ended with a roundtable discussion with life coach Iyanla Vanzant that prompted Tamar Braxton to walk out once her childhood molestation story was brought up. Either way, there’s no telling what year 10 has in store for BFV fans.

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
13 photos
'Braxton Family Values’ , Tamar Braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close