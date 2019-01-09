TJMS: If You Missed It
‘Little’ Trailer Proves It’ll Pack Big Laughs [Video]

Regina HallIssa Rae and Marsai Martin co-star in the upcoming body-swap comedy Little.

The film is about a hardcore business woman, Jordan Sanders (Hall), who, after angering a young girl and facing a magic spell, wakes up as her 13-year-old self (Martin).

The trailer starts with Jordan harassing and being rude to her assistant April (Rae), but when Sanders wakes up as a teenager she soon realizes she’s no longer in control. The power dynamic between Jordan and April shifts to an odd mother-daughter scenario.

Will Packer, producer of Girls TripNight School and the Ride Along franchise, produced the film.

Little hits theaters on April 12, 2019.

