Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin co-star in the upcoming body-swap comedy Little.

The film is about a hardcore business woman, Jordan Sanders (Hall), who, after angering a young girl and facing a magic spell, wakes up as her 13-year-old self (Martin).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The trailer starts with Jordan harassing and being rude to her assistant April (Rae), but when Sanders wakes up as a teenager she soon realizes she’s no longer in control. The power dynamic between Jordan and April shifts to an odd mother-daughter scenario.

Will Packer, producer of Girls Trip, Night School and the Ride Along franchise, produced the film.

Little hits theaters on April 12, 2019.

‘Little’ Trailer Proves It’ll Pack Big Laughs [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com