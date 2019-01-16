Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Maryland Chipotle employee has gone viral for his work ethic.

Daniel Vasquez became an overnight online sensation after being featured on the restaurant Instagram account.

Vasquez can be seen showing off his lid-flipping skills in the now-viral video.

You can see his lid-flipping skills in person in Frederick, Maryland, at the W. Patrick Street location.

Source: WBAL-TV

Frederick Chipotle Employee Goes Viral for Burrito Bowl Skills was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

