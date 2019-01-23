TJMS: If You Missed It
3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston

ABC 13 reports, three people are accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.

Kevin Winston and Martina Chambers have reportedly been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Mikia Collins has reportedly been charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

The mother of a 20-year-old alleged victim told police her daughter was being held against her will.

The mother reportedly received a brief phone call from her daughter, who described being forced into prostitution. The victim was able use the cell phone of a man she had been sold to. She had been missing since Dec. 27.

Officers managed to find prostitution ads featuring photos of the victim. They contacted Winston and arranged a meeting at a Houston hotel.

During the meeting, the victim was recovered and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Police are glad they found her when they did, because the suspects were preparing to take her to New York the next day.

3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

