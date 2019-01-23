3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston

ABC 13 reports, three people are accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.
Kevin Winston and Martina Chambers have reportedly been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Mikia Collins has reportedly been charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.
The mother of a 20-year-old alleged victim told police her daughter was being held against her will.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The mother reportedly received a brief phone call from her daughter, who described being forced into prostitution. The victim was able use the cell phone of a man she had been sold to. She had been missing since Dec. 27.
Officers managed to find prostitution ads featuring photos of the victim. They contacted Winston and arranged a meeting at a Houston hotel.
During the meeting, the victim was recovered and all three suspects were taken into custody.
Police are glad they found her when they did, because the suspects were preparing to take her to New York the next day.
Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
1. R. Kelly: 3 times1 of 23
2. Snoop Dogg: 8 times2 of 23
3. Diddy was arrested in 1999 for possession of a firearm and in 2015 after fighting with his son's coach.3 of 23
4. T.I.: 7 times4 of 23
5. Martin Sheen: 66 times5 of 23
6. Bobby Brown: 7 times6 of 23
7. Mike Tyson: 7 times7 of 23
8. Robert Downey Jr.: 6 times8 of 23
9. DMX: 13 times9 of 23
10. Lil' Wayne: 4 times10 of 23
11. Sean Penn: 6 times11 of 23
12. O.J. Simpson: 5 times12 of 23
13. Lindsay Lohan: 6 times13 of 23
14. Chris Brown: 2 Times14 of 23
15. Charlie Sheen: 3 times15 of 23
16. The late James Brown: 8 times16 of 23
17. Paris Hilton: 3 times17 of 23
18. Foxy Brown: 7 times18 of 23
19. Naomi Campbell: 3 times19 of 23
20. Michelle Rodriguez: 5 times20 of 23
21. George Michael: 7 times21 of 23
22. Charles Barkley: 4 times22 of 23
23. The late Amy Winehouse: 5 times23 of 23
3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com