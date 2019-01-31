Police Release Images Of Persons Of Interest In Attack On ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett

via chicagotribune:

Chicago police on Wednesday evening released images of “potential persons of interest’’ wanted for questioning about an alleged assault and battery of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

The images came from a surveillance camera, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The department issued a community alert along with the images that said the two people were walking on New Street near Illinois Street between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Detectives want to question the individuals to see whether they had any involvement in the reported incident, or if they may have witnessed it, the alert said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Police said they had not made arrests in the reported attack on Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon on Fox’s “Empire.”

Also On Magic 95.9: