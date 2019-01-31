CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Good Samaritan Pays For Hotel Rooms For 70 Homeless People In Chicago

A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were living in tents in the life-threatening cold of Chicago.

According to the Associated Press, the offer came after the Chicago Fire Department confiscated close to 100 propane tanks given the group to keep them warm as temperatures dropped to negative 22. The department took them after one of the donated tanks exploded.

The propane tank exploded after being left too close to a space heater. Thankfully, no one was injured in the explosion.

According to Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev city officials told the organization about their actions at the camp. The Salvation Army was about to move the people to a warming center when the city called again and informed them of the gesture.

Rachev was not sure of the identity of the good Samaritan and only knew the hotel was on the city’s South Side.

