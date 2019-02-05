Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A proposed employment agreement before the city Board of Estimates lists Baltimore Police Commissioner candidate Michael Harrison’s salary as $275,000.

That’s a $65,000 raise over his predecessor.

The Board of Estimates will vote on Harrison’s contract this Wednesday.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott said the salary is “fine,” based on Harrison’s experience, according to Fox Baltimore.

Report: New Baltimore Police Commissioner To Earn $275k was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: