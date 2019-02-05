If you tuned into “Barbie Goin Bad,” one of two freestyles Nicki Minaj dropped over the weekend, you heard the song’s shade-heavy outro in which she claimed radio is “trying to blackball a b*tch.” Now, after urging DJs not to play her music last summer, DJ Envy says he in fact does not play Minaj…but thought he was the only DJ excluding the the rapper from his rotation.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It all started last summer when DJ Envy responded to the Nicki Minaj and DJ Self beef. “Nicki can have an opinion on Self, Self can have his opinion on Nicki,” Envy commented at the time. “But when you start saying, ‘I got hungry N-words that’s going to come up there’…nah, that’s thee problem…You don’t threaten no DJ over his opinion. Now, if Self said something foul and disrespectful, then yeah it’s all good—but not over his opinion.” “Every DJ on this station better stop playing her,” he added. Tune into that conversation below.

Now, following Nicki Minaj’s claim that she’s being blackballed, Envy told fans “I thought I was the only one who didn’t play her record.” Tune into that comment below.

Dj Envy Finally Admits He Didn’t Play Nicki On Purpose . pic.twitter.com/aIXV9npmWx — GOODFORM (@_GOODFORM) February 4, 2019

Does Nicki Minaj deserve to be blackballed after what went down with Self? Chime in.

Photo: Getty

DJ Envy Admits He Intentionally Excludes Nicki Minaj From Radio Rotation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: