Scientists have found high levels of arsenic and lead in fruit juices like apple, grape and pear. Kids usually are the consumers of this juice so scientists suggest parents limit the amount of juice their children consume because high levels of metals can cause behavioral and mental issues like cancer and diabetes.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jazzy Report: Arsenic And Lead Found In Juice was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com