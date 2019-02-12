Black History Month 2019: Berry Gordy

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Motown–Berry Gordy.

Birth Date: November 28, 1929

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts:

Berry Gordy founded the epic label Motown, which helped develop artists like the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and other great acts

Berry Gordy has 8 kids

Berry Gordy’s son and grandson make up the EDM/hip hop group LMFAO, best known for their hit single “Party Rock Anthem”

Berry Gordy’s success helped him to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“To Be Loved” is an autobiography by Berry Gordy, that goes into detail about his life and legacy in the music business

We thank you for your contributions Berry Gordy.

