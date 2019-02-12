CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Hands Over Redacted Phone Records To Chicago Cops

Despite the doubts cast on Smollett's alleged attack, police are going forward with the investigation.

Jussie Smollett Performs At The Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The alleged attack suffered by Jussie Smollett is still under investigation in the midst of doubts cast by outside observers. The Empire actor has finally handed over his records although they have been heavily redacted.

Page Six reports:

“Phone records from Jussie’s manager were sent to police on Feb. 5 and Jussie’s records were sent over this morning. Both were sent to Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Police Robert Boik, who confirmed receipt,” a spokesperson for the “Empire” star said in an email, 13 days after Smollett alleged he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

“They have Jussie’s records from within an hour of the incident. The police confirmed receipt of the records at [2:28 p.m. EST].”

Cops requested Smollett’s phone records to corroborate a call he said he had with his manager Brandon Z. Moore during the attack.

Both Smollett and Moore issued statements that the men linked to the attack allegedly called Smollet homophobic and racial slurs while carrying out their assault. Authorities are examining the records to line up the accuracy of the statements.

Photo: Getty

Jussie Smollett Hands Over Redacted Phone Records To Chicago Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

