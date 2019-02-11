CLOSE
Jussie Smollett’s Neighbors Don’t Believe the Actor’s Story

Jussie Smollett

No arrests have been made nearly two weeks after “Empire” star Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack and now according to the NY Daily News some people in his Chicago neighborhood think there are some fallacies with his story.

“I don’t believe it happened the way he said it did,” said Agin Muhammad, who lives in the same high-rise near the Navy Pier as Smollett.

Related: FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie Smollett Incident

“I’ve been in this neighborhood five years. I don’t believe it, not around here … Half the people are gay and the other half are black.”

On Sunday, Chicago police said Smollett has yet to turn over data from his cellphone to verify that he was on the phone with his music manager, Brandon Moore, when he was attacked.

Related: Is Jussie Smollett Telling The Whole Truth About His Attack?

“We have no reason to doubt the statements, but for a criminal investigation, we need to independently confirm the phone records,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “We offered to take the phone to download the data and he expressed he couldn’t be without his phone for several hours.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told the Daily News Smollett, 36, is being treated as a crime victim, but would be held accountable if cops learn he filed a false report.

Source: NY Daily News

Jussie Smollett

