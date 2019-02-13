CLOSE
Lottery Winner Wears ‘Scream’ Mask To Collect Winnings [PHOTOS]

All Saints charity run in Moscow

Source: Artyom Geodakyan / Getty

When you win a huge jackpot in the lottery in order to get your winnings you must hold up a big check and get interviewed by local news stations. According to Complex, Jamaican Super Lotto winner, A. Campbell wanted to conceal his identity at the event.

He bought the well known mask from the Wes Craven movie “Scream” and wore it. Campbell claimed his check and from head to toe you couldn’t tell who he was.

When Campbell found out he won, he said, “My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won.”

With his winnings he plans on purchasing a new house, which he’s already started looking for.

Lottery Winner Wears ‘Scream’ Mask To Collect Winnings [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jamaica , Lottery

