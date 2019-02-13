Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

From a king in Wakanda to a soldier in Vietnam to Jackie Robinson to Thurgood Marshall, Chadwick “T’Challa” Boseman is going places in life. On the big screen anyway.

Deadline is reporting that Chadwick Boseman has signed on to join Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix drama Da 5 Bloods which centers around Vietnam veterans who return to the Southeast Asian country in search of their lost innocence. Though it may sound supernatural apparently it’s actually a drama.

The film is about a group of vets who attempt to put their broken selves back together in a story about the redemption of one’s soul.

Based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly, the film will be penned by Spike Lee and his BlacKkKlansman co-writer Kevin Willmott.

But until production starts on Da 5 Bloods, Spike will be focused on this years Academy Awards where his critically acclaimed BlacKkKlansman has been nominated for six Oscars including Best Director and Best Film. Full disclosure, we’re pulling for Marvel’s Black Panther to take all the gold back to Wakanda.

Sorry, Spike.

—

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Chadwick Boseman Joins Cast of Spike Lee’s Netflix Film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: