Ja Rule Still Hasn’t Seen Fyre Festival Docs

The Q.U. rapper hints he isn't done in the festival game.

Magnises Summer Bash

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

We get the feeling Ja Rule still doesn’t get the outlandish f*ckery that was the Fyre Festival. Mostly because the Queens rapper still hasn’t bothered to watch either documentary, or so he says. 

The doomed and legendary scam of a festival got the documentary treatment on Hulu (Fyre Fraud) and Netflix (Fyre), and both made Ja Rule look like a puppet of a hypeman. Nevertheless, he hinted at putting together his own festival.

Reports TMZ:

We got the rapper Thursday at LAX and he says he still hasn’t watched either of the popular documentaries on Fyre. As you know, it ended with Ja’s Fyre biz partner, Billy McFarland, going to prison, and landing on the wrong end of a $2.8 million suit.

He says he’s not laughing off the ordeal, because he lived through it and it was heartbreaking — but it sounds like he’s got a huge redemption story in mind.

“In the midst of chaos there’s opportunity,” said Ja Rule.

Good luck with that, bruh.

Photo: Getty

Ja Rule Still Hasn’t Seen Fyre Festival Docs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Fyre Festival , Ja Rule

