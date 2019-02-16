Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Jussie Smollett assault case is getting stranger by the day.

According to reports, the two men arrested in the assault case of Empire actor/singer Jussie Smollett was released on Friday. CBS News Chicago’s Anthony Guglieimi reported that due to “new evidence” in interrogations, the two men were released without being charged.

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

The two men reportedly named Ola and Abel Osundairoworked as extras on the Fox Television show Empire and were “friendly” with Smollett. CPD raided the home of the two men and found items suspected to be involved in the case.

Smollett told Chicago police that he was attacked by two men and they shouted racist and homophobic epithets before punching him. He also said that the men placed a rope around his neck. Bleach was also reportedly used in the attack. Smollett gave details on the attack with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

