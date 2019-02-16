CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence.”

"What Really Happened In The Jussie Smollett Attack?"

Leave a comment
Choir Boy Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Jussie Smollett assault case is getting stranger by the day.

According to reports, the two men arrested in the assault case of Empire actor/singer Jussie Smollett was released on Friday. CBS News Chicago’s Anthony Guglieimi reported that due to “new evidence” in interrogations, the two men were released without being charged.

The two men reportedly named Ola and Abel Osundairoworked as extras on the Fox Television show Empire and were “friendly” with Smollett. CPD raided the home of the two men and found items suspected to be involved in the case.

Smollett told Chicago police that he was attacked by two men and they shouted racist and homophobic epithets before punching him. He also said that the men placed a rope around his neck. Bleach was also reportedly used in the attack. Smollett gave details on the attack with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Source: Vibe | TMZ

RELATED: Police Formally Arrest 2 Men In Connection With The Attack On Jussie Smollett

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Neighbors Don’t Believe the Actor’s Story

Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
10 photos

Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence.” was originally published on woldcnews.com

Jussie Smollett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close