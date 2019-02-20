CLOSE
Chicago PD: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was Mad About ‘Empire’ Pay

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

UPDATE: 2/21/19 at 10:57 AM EST:

Jussie Smollett’s mug shot has been released and police say wounds from his “attack” were most likely “self-inflicted.” The Chicago Police Department held a press conference where they stated that Smollett staged the attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary.”

UPDATE: A Cook County grand jury has opted to charge Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

ORIGINAL: Well, the Jussie Smollett case, assault, situation, whatever you want to call it has taken another twist.

Chicago PD spokesperson Anthony Gugleilmi revealed on Twitter that the 36-year-old Empire actor is now officially classified as a suspect for filing a false police report. The crime is a class 4 felony and detectives are delivering evidence before a grand jury in Chicago.

It just broke that the two brothers identified in the Smollett case were seen on surveillance purchasing the same items that were originally reported in the January 29 assault on Smollett.

Chicago PD: Jussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was Mad About 'Empire' Pay

