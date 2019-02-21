Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant living in Silver Spring is accused of planning a mass domestic terrorist attack in the United States.

Federal agents arrested a self-proclaimed white nationalist and lieutenant in the Coast Guard on gun and drug charges, accusing him of plotting a massive domestic terror attack against politicians and journalists.

FBI Baltimore field agents and Coast Guard investigative service agents arrested Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, last Friday and charged with numerous weapons and prescription drugs violations. Federal prosecutors said the current charges are “the proverbial tip of the iceberg,” calling the Silver Spring man a “domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life.”

Law enforcement agents found 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the basement of his Silver Spring apartment.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Coast Guard Officer Arrested, Was Planning ‘To Kill Almost Every Last Person On Earth’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

James Johnson Posted 11 hours ago

