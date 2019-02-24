FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’ Jussie Smollett Case

Everyone from Trump to Cardi B has been attacking Jussie Smollett. However, all of the facts apparently still have not come forward and now the FBI is challenging reports from the notoriously corrupt Chicago Police Department.

Chicago Police Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a long press conference that the “Empire” actor wrote the hateful Jan. 22 letter to himself. See below:

"Jussie Smollett You will die black fag" Okay, I'm ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/h42Px47lvW — ℝ𝕚𝕔𝕙 ℍ𝕠𝕞𝕠 ℚ𝕦𝕒𝕟 (@Homiekage) January 29, 2019

However, TMZ is reporting the FBI said the Chicago Police were “overstating” when they said Jussie sent the letter to himself. One federal law enforcement source told TMZ, “I think he [Johnson] went too far. We’re not there yet.”

TMZ also reports, “We’re told authorities are trying to determine if the pages have the lettering found in the letter. They’re also checking the postage stamp against the stamps found in the brothers’ apartment.” The Nigerian brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, denied sending the letter.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson may have also gone too far when he said Jussie paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack. TMZ reports they “obtained documents that on the surface back his claim the $3,500 check he wrote to Abel was for training. The check was written to Abel on January 23, 2019, six days before the ‘attack.’ The memo line reads, ‘5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don’t Go.’” “Don’t Go” is a song for a music video where he would appear shirtless.

TMZ also reports, “There are various texts starting from January 20 between Jussie and Bon. On January 28 — the day before the ‘attack’ — Bon [Abel Osundairo] wrote, ‘I know you’re traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio.’ Another text on January 20 outlines a menu for the day, including chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker’s peanut butter. And, a text on January 25 reads, ‘This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss.’” The $3,500 breakdown was reportedly “$600 a week for the workout plan for 5 weeks, and $100 a week for the nutrition plan for 5 weeks,” according to TMZ reports.

Smollett lawyers released the following statement on Thursday after his arrest:

“Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Smollett was released on $100,000 bond.

