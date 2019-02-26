CLOSE
Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Janet Jackson is heading to the strip!

The singer announced Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency Tuesday. It kicks off this spring and will run through the summer at Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Jackson will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Rhythm Nation” during her residency. The shows will trace Jackson’s “path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges she faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” according to a statement.

Tickets for the 15-date run go on sale Saturday via Ticketmaster, with a presale for members of the artist’s fan club and Citi cardmembers beginning on Wednesday.

Janet Jackson

