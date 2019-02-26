If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo you should really make sure you think long and hard about that decision. Before you sit in the chair make sure you consider, if the place is clean and if you want the design on your body forever. You need to make sure you’re okay with the price because in most cases their non-negotiable.

DL's Top 10 Things To Know Before Getting A Tattoo

Jamai Harris

