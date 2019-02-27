News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

jada pinkett-smith

Source: splash / Splash News

Via Madamenoire:

Pretty sure Jada Pinkett-Smith is out here saving marriages with her realistic breakdowns of what happens post “I Do.” Since the launch of Jada’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk,” the actress has been very candid about her personal and relationship issues and how she triumphed over them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On a recent episode, the “Set It Off” star told the table that she was not prepared for the “deterioration of fantasies” that would transpire in her long-lived marriage.

SEE ALSO: It’s Official! Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Back On Instagram Bringing More Wisdom Than Will Smith

“Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deterioration and the dissolving of fantasies,” she told rapper Wale.

“You, right now, have in your mind your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she’s gonna be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one.”

Continuing, “The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out is to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.”

But she sites this “brush with reality” isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Seeing the raw and ugly parts of someone and choosing to love them anyway is where the purity of love kicks in.

“At the end of the day, to know that you have another person that can love you for all that you are … Will has loved me through the worst of myself,” she added. “And I have done the same. When somebody can love you in that way, it makes your faith in the world come together. I am 47 years old and I want you to know, that this is probably the first year of my life that I can say, ‘I am happy,’ because that’s how long the journey has been.”

You can watch more below:

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

The couple has been together for over twenty years.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jada Pinkett Smith , Red Table Talk , Wale

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In…

Two attempted child abductions were reported in a single neighborhood Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reports. The children’s parents told police…
02.28.19
Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried…

  A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a…
02.27.19
Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a…
02.27.19
Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In…

Five women  – including one accused of beating a boy to death for eating a cupcake – face multiple charges after…
02.27.19
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close